Chad Gable is officially set for his first WWE match since being unmasked, and he’s making it clear that he has something to prove.

After returning to WWE television following the reveal of his identity at AAA Noche de Los Grandes, Gable is scheduled to step back into the ring on the June 15, 2026 episode of WWE Raw. He will face Rusev in a bout that comes after several weeks of escalating tension between the two stars.

Ahead of his return, Gable reflected on the support he has received since dropping the mask and returning to Raw.

“The acceptance I’ve been given by Everyone upon dropping the mask and returning to [WWE RAW] has been overwhelming and will be forever treasured by me,” he wrote. “But if I don’t perform and live up to my own expectations, it’ll all be for nothing.”

Gable also emphasized the importance of Monday’s match, noting that he views it as the beginning of a larger journey.

“This Monday, Rusev is the first stop on a very important path I’ve defined for myself. Now or never. Come along for the ride,” Gable wrote.

The rivalry began after Rusev tore Rey Mysterio’s mask and exposed Gable during a recent episode of Raw. Having developed a newfound respect for lucha libre culture, Gable came to Mysterio’s aid and quickly found himself targeted by Rusev, setting the stage for their upcoming showdown.

The June 15 edition of WWE Raw is shaping up to be a notable episode. In addition to Gable vs. Rusev, Dominik Mysterio will battle Oba Femi in a King of the Ring semifinal match, while Raquel Rodriguez faces IYO SKY in a Queen of the Ring semifinal contest. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is also advertised to appear on the show.