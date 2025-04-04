– Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are shown in India in a pair of photos shared by the Netflix India and WWE India accounts on X this week. As noted, WWE is now available on Netflix in India.

– Chad Gable claims he’s feeling better and will be on-hand for the follow-up in-ring appearance of El Grande Americano (wink-wink) on WWE Raw in his hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota next Monday night. “Adam Pearce, I’m feeling much better,” he wrote. “See you Monday at WWE Raw.”

I give this man a well-deserved compliment on Monday night, and his response is to GLOAT about stealing my spotlight in MY HOMETOWN? Any respect points earned have been deducted for the time being. Oh, and @ScrapDaddyAP, I’m feeling much better. See you Monday at #WWERaw @WWE https://t.co/EIiXMCGf4s — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) April 3, 2025

– WWE is running a “Best of Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania” full match marathon on their official YouTube channel today.

– WWE Playlist returned with a new episode of the weekly digital series on the official WWE YouTube channel on Friday morning. The latest installment looks at Charlotte Flair’s full WrestleMania history ahead of her showdown against WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41.