The first WWE 205 Live episode of 2022 will feature three matches.

WWE has announced Malik Blade vs. Draco Anthony for tonight’s show, plus Ikemen Jiro vs. Ru Feng, and women’s division action with Erica Yan vs. Nikkita Lyons.

This will be Lyons’ second match as she debuted last week with a loss to Amari Miller.

Stay tuned for more from 205 Live.

