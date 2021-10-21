Bianca Belair has been named the #1 wrestler on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s PWI Women’s 150 list.

PWI’s Kristin Ashley appeared on Renee Paquette’s “Oral Sessions” podcast today to reveal the top 5 wrestlers on the list. The top 10 looks like this:

1. Bianca Belair

2. Utami Hayashishita

3. Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo

4. AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker

5. Thunder Rosa

6. Sasha Banks

7. Syuri

8. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Io Shirai

9. Tam Nakano

10. NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez

Belair is the 14th wrestler to be ranked #1 on the PWI 150. She joins Awesome Kong, Mickie James, Michelle McCool, Madison Eagles, Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim, Cheerleader Melissa, Paige, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, and Bayley.

This is the first year that PWI’s list for women’s wrestlers has ranked 150 talents. The list was previously known as The PWI Women’s 50, but switched to The PWI Women’s 100 in 2018, then The PWI Women’s 150 this year.

You can find full details on the issue at the PWI website, and see the cover below:

The digital edition of our #Womens150 issue is available now via Zinio: https://t.co/NzjM8H3jWO pic.twitter.com/NTG6YMnV84 — PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) (@OfficialPWI) October 21, 2021

