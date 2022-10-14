Happy Corbin has undergone numerous character transformations during his tenure with WWE, starting as the lone wolf in NXT and ending as Happy Corbin after becoming wealthy. Corbin worked with Triple H while he was in NXT, who helped in developing his early persona.

Speaking on the Johnny Dare Morning Show, Corbin talked about working with Triple H again.

“He’s a guy who, when I came into NXT, he was a guy who really grabbed onto me and helped develop me and create who I was. My first entrance, he brought that whole motorcycle vibe, that drudgy rock music where I walked in and I had spotlights over my head. That was all his vision. It’s cool to have him back because he has now kind of taken what I’ve been doing and going, ‘How do we put more edge back on you? How do we make you a little more badass again?’ That feels good to have that,” he said.

Quotes via Fightful