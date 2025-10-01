A WWE Superstar has been competing with a 100-percent torn rotator cuff and labrum in recent weeks.

On Tuesday evening, BJ Ray, one of the standout performers on WWE LFG, surfaced via social media to issue a statement announcing that he has undergone surgery to repair a 100-percent torn rotator cuff and labrum that he has been working through.

“Cats out of the bag! Yes… ever since my return on LFG season one I have been competing with a 100% torn rotator cuff and labrum,” Ray wrote via X. “The surgeon asked me ‘Bro how have you been wrestling, the only thing holding your shoulder together is your muscle fibers!’ I told ’em, ‘The show must go on.'”

Ray continued, “That’s right, I wrestled both seasons of LFG basically not even able to wrestle because I knew that my personality was more than any other contender had. I have absolutely zero regrets and my shoulder is now repaired. I will be back in no time and actually and able to lift my arm without it feeling detached from my body. Appreciate the love. As the ratings machine, I felt it was my duty to still be out there putting on for y’all. As well as the WWE and A&E asking me to push through as 25% of myself, because they knew how many views I drew. We will be back in no time baby! All love, Sexy BJ Ray.”