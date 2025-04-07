Karrion Kross debuted in WWE in 2020 with a shaved/buzzed head.

When he returned in 2022, he sported slightly more hair, and by 2025, he had grown his hair out significantly.

In a recent interview with Fred Richani of TSC, Kross was asked whether growing his hair back had always been part of the plan. He said,

“I initially shaved my head because I thought it suited the presentation of the character on the independents. I have buzzed my head a couple of times growing up for sports combat purposes. To have a lot of hair when you’re doing jiu-jitsu and you’re always sweating and you’re doing boxing, it’s kind of a pain in the butt. Especially, constantly having to put product in it. If you start sweating, it’s all over your face. I decided to let my hair grow out after I was released from WWE because I was contacted by another writer and producer who wanted me to do a film and the way he wanted the character presented was like an ex-military guy and kind of on his last leg in New Mexico. He may still produce the film, and hopefully, he gives me a shout for it because I did get the role. The plan was to grow the hair out for the character, and then I got re-signed to WWE and I just decided to keep the hair. It wasn’t for a while until we realized he had to jump to another project and there was a hold up on producing the film, which happens all the time, it’s very common. I kept the hair and I would be open to shaving it for going back to (the bald or buzzed) look, but there would need to be a strong story for it. The only other case I would ever shave it would be to donate it to a charity, which I was talking to. I made a donation to them, but I was going to donate my hair to some kids that were suffering from hair loss. If I still decide to do that, I may as well let it get as long as possible.”

When asked about the possibility of a hair vs. hair match, Kross said, “I would really prefer not to do that [laughs]. Seems like such a waste.”

William Regal hasn’t wrestled since 2013 but has stayed active on TV, notably as the NXT General Manager and later as a key figure in AEW’s Blackpool Combat Club.

While it’s unclear if he’ll ever return to in-ring action, Josh Barnett appeared on the “Ringsiders Wrestling” podcast and expressed interest in having him compete in Bloodsport. He said,

“You think I haven’t had some conversations with William Regal about, ‘If you should feel spry. You know…’

“I say the ball is in his court, not as like a challenge or anything like that. It’s just, he’s the boss here. If he tells me it’s time, done. If he says, ‘Eh, I’m better off spectating.’ Done. Whatever he wants, he’s correct. That’s the way I see it.”

On Sunday’s episode of WWE LFG, Elijah Holyfield and Chris Island faced off in a match. Afterward, the coaches provided feedback.

The Undertaker commended Holyfield’s in-ring performance but criticized his appearance, saying his chain and earrings were distracting. He added that if he weren’t retired, he would’ve ripped them off during a match.

The Undertaker is NOT happy about Elijah Holyfield – son of legendary boxer Evander Holyfield – wearing jewelry during his match on WWE LFG “If I was to work with you and you got in the ring with that chain and those earrings in, I would rip them out.”pic.twitter.com/jfii12XrCw — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) April 7, 2025



(h/t – Fightful)