Monday’s pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings saw the in-ring return of Nikki Cross.

Cross wrestled Naomi, who has been teaming with Lana as of late.

This was Cross’ first match since losing to Alexa Bliss on the February 1 RAW show. Before that her last match was the Women’s Royal Rumble, and then a win over Reckoning on the December 31 Main Event episode. She lost to Reckoning on Main Event the week before that, and defeated Lacey Evans on the December 14 show. Her last RAW match came on November 23, another loss to Bliss.

Monday’s WWE Main Event tapings also featured the rubber match of a recent series between Ricochet and Mustafa Ali. Ricochet took the loss on the April 29 episode, while Ali took the loss on the May 6 episode.

As seen below, Ali and Ricochet took to Twitter on Monday with promos to hype the rubber match. Several WWE Superstars, including Xavier Woods and producer Shane Helms, have recently tweeted to praise and promote the Ali vs. Ricochet matches on Main Event. You can also see a few of those tweets below.

If you’re not watching what’s going down between @AliWWE & @KingRicochet then you’re missing out on something incredible. https://t.co/PE9Ihb5rji — Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) May 7, 2021

One of the best rivalries in @WWE right now is @KingRicochet vs @AliWWE. They’ve killed it on the last two weeks of MAIN EVENT. — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 6, 2021

