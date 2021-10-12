WWE is up for several nominations in the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

To kick off the road to the 2021 PCA Awards ceremony, PCA is calling for fan nominations. Fans can nominate their favorite WWE Superstars or shows before official voting begins, starting today through Thursday, October 14 via this link.

WWE noted that participating is the best way to increase the likelihood of your favorite show or Superstar making the cut and landing a spot on the People’s Choice Awards ballot when official voting for the 40-award categories begins on Wednesday, October 27.

WWE is calling on fans to cast votes for nominations in the following categories:

Male Movie Star of The Year

John Cena

TV Show of The Year

RAW

SmackDown

Reality Show Of The Year

Miz & Mrs.

Reality Star Of The Year

The Miz

Beauty Influencer of The Year

The Bella Twins

Game Changer of The Year

Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair headline WrestleMania 37

