Several WWE Superstars are featured on the latest episode of “Top Chef: Family Style.”

The episode, now streaming on Peacock, features Drew McIntyre, Naomi, The Miz and Maryse.

The “Tag Team Turmoil” edition of the show features the remaining contestants splitting into teams of two with one of the four Superstars leading them through multiple rounds of cooking challenges. The WWE Superstars also join head judge Marcus Samuelsson at the judging table.

The teams faced off to earn tickets to WrestleMania 38, plus their own personalized WWE Title belts.

You can click here to stream the episode on Peacock. Below are a few photos and a video from the episode:

This is how I enter the kitchen every time baby 😏 #TopChefFamilyStyle with the WWE crew is streaming now on @PeacockTV pic.twitter.com/xNJeshBaYa — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) October 14, 2021

It was time to Bring The Glow to #TopChefFamilyStyle! Who will win the coveted title for their slammin’ dish? @Meghan_Trainor? @MarcusCooks @mikethemiz @DMcIntyreWWE @MaryseMizanin

Stream episode 7 now on @PeacockTV to find out 😉💪 pic.twitter.com/NWPJPciyx8 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) October 14, 2021

This week the #TopChefFamilyStyle kitchen transformed into a @wwe ring where our chefs wrestled over their dishes for the win. 🍽💪 Stream the new episode now on @PeacockTV! pic.twitter.com/bu0hvwedcr — Marcus Samuelsson (@MarcusCooks) October 14, 2021

