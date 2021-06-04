Two matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode on Peacock and the WWE Network. Ari Sterling will face Sunil Singh, while August Grey will go up against Ariya Daivari.

Sterling defeated Samir Singh a few weeks back in his debut match, and now he will get a shot against the other member of The Bollywood Boyz.

Daivari and Grey have mixed it up several times over the past eight months, and for tonight’s match Ikemen Jiro and Tony Nese will be banned from ringside so that there is no interference.

Below is a new video of Grey cutting a pre-match promo on Daivari, promising to end the feud:

