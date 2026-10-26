WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns’ latest Hollywood project experienced a significant decline at the domestic box office during its second weekend in theaters.

“Street Fighter,” which features Rhodes and Reigns in prominent roles, brought in an estimated $8.6 million over the weekend, according to Deadline. The figure represents a 72% drop from its impressive $31 million domestic opening weekend.

The film also slipped to fourth place in the weekend box office rankings.

Warner Bros.’ “Clayface” claimed the top spot with a $24 million debut, followed by “You Can See Everything” with $19.5 million and “Wildwood” with $11.6 million.

Rhodes portrays Guile in “Street Fighter,” while Reigns plays Akuma. NJPW star Hirooki Goto also appears in the film as E. Honda.

Despite the box office decline, Rhodes has received positive attention for his performance, with Hollywood News describing his portrayal as a “show-stealing stunner.”

The movie has received a mixed critical reception overall, currently holding a 41% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. Audience reception has been considerably more favorable, with the film earning a 78% audience score.