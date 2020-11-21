WWE has released a new video of several 205 Live stars, including Drake Maverick, the Bollywood Boyz, Ariya Daivari, Murphy, Vic Joseph, and current NXT cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar, commenting on the purple-brand reaching its 205th episode.

Watch below as each man dissects their favorite parts of the division’s history, which dates back to November 2016. That premiere episode saw current IMPACT world champion Rich Swann defeat Brian Kendrick to become the third-ever cruiserweight champion.