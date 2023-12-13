Several WWE stars show that they are Swifties.

Sportscaster Jackie Redmond went backstage and asked a large portion of the locker room what their favorite Taylor Swift song was. Unsurprisingly, most of the roster had a different pick.

Chelsea Green: “I Knew You Were Trouble”

Becky Lynch: “The Man”

The Miz: “Look What You Made Me Do”

Nikki Cross: “Cruel Summer”

Dominik Mysterio: “Mine” & “Love Story”

R-Truth: “I Knew You Were Trouble”

Cody Rhodes: “Style”

Piper Niven: “I Did Something Bad”

Jey Uso: Doesn’t have a favorite song but thinks Taylor is fly YEET.

Check out their full responses below.