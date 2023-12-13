Several WWE stars show that they are Swifties.
Sportscaster Jackie Redmond went backstage and asked a large portion of the locker room what their favorite Taylor Swift song was. Unsurprisingly, most of the roster had a different pick.
Chelsea Green: “I Knew You Were Trouble”
Becky Lynch: “The Man”
The Miz: “Look What You Made Me Do”
Nikki Cross: “Cruel Summer”
Dominik Mysterio: “Mine” & “Love Story”
R-Truth: “I Knew You Were Trouble”
Cody Rhodes: “Style”
Piper Niven: “I Did Something Bad”
Jey Uso: Doesn’t have a favorite song but thinks Taylor is fly YEET.
