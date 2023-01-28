The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will air live tonight from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Kickoff pre-show will air at 7pm ET, and the main show will begin at 8pm ET. Be sure to join us for live coverage beginning at 7pm ET.

We noted before how WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day were promising a win in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Kofi Kingston was confirmed for the match weeks ago, but Woods was not. In an update, WWE has now officially announced Woods for the match. He was recently banged up and not medically cleared, but doctors have since cleared him for competition.

On a related note, WWE tweeted clips of Kingston and Zelina Vega picking their Rumble numbers off a lottery wall, but the numbers were not revealed to the viewer. You can see both clips below. Both competitors seemed happy with their picks.

As of this writing, there are 12 confirmed entrants for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. The field currently looks like this: Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Emma, Bayley, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai, Xia Li, Lacey Evans.

There are 17 confirmed entrants in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. The list of Superstars currently looks like this: WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Omos, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Brock Lesnar, The Miz.

Below is what looks to be the final card for tonight, along with the aforementioned clips:

Live Performance: Hardy performs his “Sold Out” single

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c) vnn m

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

