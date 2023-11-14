– Akira Tozawa tells fans not to miss tonight’s Super Nova Sessions featuring Alpha Academy on WWE NXT in a special digital exclusive video released ahead of tonight’s show. Check it out below.
– Cody Rhodes, Indi Hartwell, Damian Priest, The Miz, Dominik Mysterio, Grayson Waller, Austin Theory and others played some putt-putt golf with a mini putter backstage at WWE Monday Night Raw this week at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Check out video footage below.
– WWE has announced Sami Zayn for this week’s episode of “WWE’s The Bump,” which premieres on Wednesday afternoon at 1/12c on WWE’s official YouTube channel. Check out the announcement below.
