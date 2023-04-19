WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was not backstage for Monday’s RAW in North Little Rock, Arkansas, according to Fightful Select. Since WrestleMania 39, Vince has only attended one WWE TV taping and that was the RAW After WrestleMania. He’s still going over creative plans remotely, but so far has not been credited with any significant changes past that April 3 show.

There was a lot of backstage praise on Seth Rollins and The Miz for their match on last night’s RAW.

Regarding creative changes at last night’s RAW, the run sheet called for a Damage CTRL segment to air late in the episode, but it was nixed for some reason. Bayley and IYO SKY did accompany Dakota Kai to the ring for her non-title loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair earlier in the night.

You can click here for our detailed RAW recap from last night. Below are the WWE Producers from the show:

* WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced Eddy Thorpe vs. Dexter Lumis and WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn vs. Nikki Cross for WWE Main Event. Spoilers can be found here

* Jason Jordan produced the opening segment with The Bloodline and others

* Jason Jordan produced Rey Mysterio vs. Solo Sikoa

* Petey Williams produced the non-title match with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced the segment with Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar

* Shane Helms produced Seth Rollins vs. The Miz

* Adam Pearce produced the non-title match with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley

* Kenn Doane produced Candice LeRae and Mia Yim vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

* Jamie Noble and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced The Judgment Day vs. Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

