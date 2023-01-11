The Judgement Day received praise for their work on this week’s WWE RAW.

Monday’s RAW saw Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley appear on MizTV with The Miz, then Priest and Balor worked the Tag Team Turmoil main event. Balor was taken out of the match with an injury angle, and Mysterio finished the bout with Priest. They ended up winning the match to become the new #1 contenders to the RAW Tag Team Titles, currently held by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Priest spent almost one hour in the Tag Team Turmoil match.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that The Judgment Day was lauded by many backstage for their performances on this week’s RAW.

On a related note, WWE made a few minor creative changes on Monday’s RAW.

The original script called for The Usos to be at ringside with Solo Sikoa for his win over Dolph Ziggler. They didn’t come out to join their younger brother until after the match.

Furthermore, it was reported on Monday that the storyline with Akira Tozawa and The Street Profits was set to continue on RAW. The Profits worked the Tag Team Turmoil main event, but Tozawa was not with them. Word now is that Tozawa was scheduled to accompany The Profits to the ring for the main event, but there’s no word yet on why he didn’t. Tozawa did work the pre-RAW tapings for WWE Main Event, in a match against Odyssey Jones.

