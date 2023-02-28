WWE has released footage of several Superstars reacting to video messages from fans sharing stories of how they’ve been inspired by the wrestlers.

The video was released in celebration of Black History Month, which wraps today. Superstars in the video include RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, The New Day, Ricochet, The Street Profits, and Bobby Lashley.

You can see the full video below, along with WWE’s other Black History Month videos for 2023 – a salute to Kofi Kingston, plus footage of Shelton Benjamin, Titus O’Neil, Big E and others surprising “The Wrestling Club” at KIPP AMP Middle School in Brooklyn, New York to celebrate the month.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.