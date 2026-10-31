With WWE Crown Jewel 2026 scheduled for November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, concerns surrounding the event have reportedly prompted some WWE Superstars to express reservations about making the trip.

Saudi officials have spent the past several weeks working to reassure WWE that the premium live event can proceed as scheduled despite ongoing security concerns in the region.

Plans for the event recently changed, with WWE moving Crown Jewel from its originally planned makeshift arena to a more established venue. The decision was reportedly made for safety reasons rather than concerns over ticket sales.

The new location is the same venue that previously hosted WWE Royal Rumble. Those involved in the preparations noted that Riyadh currently has limited options for major indoor events outside of Kingdom Arena, which is unavailable due to Al Hilal’s ongoing football season.

WWE’s production team is expected to begin moving into the venue shortly after the Canelo Alvarez boxing event on October 31. The location is scheduled to host three major events within a week, including Power Slap, WWE Crown Jewel and Zuffa Boxing.

Meanwhile, despite previous reports suggesting that WWE talent had not requested to be left off the Saudi Arabia event, several Superstars, including some prominent names, have reportedly made it clear that they do not want to participate due to the potential dangers associated with the trip.

One talent indicated that even some wrestlers currently scheduled to appear at Crown Jewel have privately expressed concerns to WWE officials. Those individuals were reportedly assured that safety precautions would be a top priority throughout the trip.

WWE is also planning to travel with a significantly smaller crew than usual. The company reportedly intends to limit the number of wrestlers making the trip, with very few talents who are not booked for the event expected to travel.

As for contractual obligations, WWE’s Saudi Arabia appearances have been incorporated into talent contracts for several years. Most, if not all, newer agreements reportedly no longer include the additional bonuses that wrestlers previously received for participating in Saudi events, although individual exceptions may exist.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.

نود التنويه أنه تقرر نقل عرض "WWE كراون جول" إلى موقع جديد، وسيتم استرداد كامل قيمة التذاكر لجميع المشترين، على أن يُعاد طرح التذاكر للجميع خلال الـ48 ساعة المقبلة. We would like to inform you that “WWE Crown Jewel” has been moved to a new venue. All ticket holders will receive a full refund, and tickets will be re-released to everyone within the next 48 hours. — موسم الرياض | Riyadh Season (@RiyadhSeason) October 28, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)