WWE Superstars who traveled to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel 2026 reportedly departed the country before another round of attacks struck Riyadh on Sunday.

According to Reuters, attacks carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebel group on November 8 caused damage to several buildings in Riyadh’s financial district, including the Aramco skyscraper.

Fortunately, the WWE roster had reportedly already left the country before the latest attacks occurred.

PWInsider.com reports that WWE talent arrived in South Carolina on Sunday after departing Riyadh ahead of the attacks. While some WWE personnel may have remained behind to assist with dismantling the arena setup and production equipment, there have been no reports of anyone associated with the company being affected by the incident.

Additional details have also emerged regarding WWE’s travel arrangements for the event.

Some performers are believed to have traveled directly into and out of Riyadh aboard private aircraft. However, the majority of the roster reportedly flew into a neighboring country before completing the journey to Riyadh by bus.

The developments come after considerable attention was placed on safety and travel concerns surrounding Saturday’s Crown Jewel premium live event.

As previously reported, WWE traveled with a significantly reduced crew for the show, with some wrestlers making it clear they did not want to participate in the trip because of the security situation in the region.

WWE also reportedly offered certain crew members $3,000 in hazard pay for making the trip, while the company’s commentary team called the event remotely from WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

Despite the circumstances, Crown Jewel went ahead as scheduled on November 7, with Roman Reigns defeating Sami Zayn to capture the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship in the main event.

Several stars who participated in Saturday’s event are already advertised for Monday’s episode of WWE Raw in Greenville, South Carolina.

Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan, Penta and Oba Femi are among the names featured on WWE’s official event listing, although no matches or segments have been formally announced for the November 9 broadcast.