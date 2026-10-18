The new “Street Fighter” movie, featuring several notable names from the professional wrestling world, is off to a strong start at the box office.

The video game adaptation opened in theaters on October 16 and finished atop the domestic box office during its opening weekend, generating $31 million in ticket sales.

The film also brought in an additional $20.1 million internationally, giving it a worldwide opening weekend total of $51.1 million. Of its domestic earnings, $13 million came on Friday alone.

WWE Superstars Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are among the film’s featured stars, portraying Akuma and Guile, respectively. NJPW star Hirooki Goto also appears in the movie as E. Honda.

Despite its box office success, the film has received mixed reviews from critics. “Street Fighter” currently holds a 41% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to a considerably more favorable 79% audience score.