The nationwide FAA flight shutdown on Friday caused significant travel headaches throughout the professional wrestling industry, impacting WWE, AEW, TNA Wrestling and a major wrestling convention in New York.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop on Friday afternoon due to a telecommunications issue affecting air traffic control. Although the shutdown was lifted later that evening, the resulting delays and cancellations continued to create problems for travelers across the country.

According to a new report, all WWE talent and staff scheduled for Friday night’s SmackDown at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, had already arrived before the shutdown began.

Getting home afterward, however, was another story.

Dozens of WWE personnel were reportedly left stranded in Florida following the show, with some staying at the homes of fellow wrestlers who live in the state while waiting for alternative travel arrangements.

WWE has also been assisting those affected in sorting out their travel plans.

The Big Event wrestling convention in New York was another major casualty of the nationwide travel disruptions.

A lengthy list of advertised personalities were forced to cancel their appearances, including Killer Kross, Scarlett, Malakai Black, Zelina Vega, X-Pac, Kay Lee Ray, Allie, Rosemary, Tonga Loa, Taryn Terrell, Deonna Purrazzo, Sheamus, Mickie James, Shazza McKenzie, Ric Flair, Braun Strowman, Chicky Starr, Mike Rotunda, Taylor Rotunda, Lex Luger, Ron Simmons, D-Von Dudley, Jimmy Garvin, Michael Hayes, Molly Holly, Matt Hughes, Stevie Ray, Road Dogg, Anna Keefer (Adrianna Rizzo), Heidenreich, Karissa Rivera (Elektra Lopez) and Romeo Malverde (Santos Escobar).

Some advertised guests were able to make it to the convention later than originally planned, including Erick Rowan and Joe Gacy.

TNA Wrestling also found itself dealing with uncertainty ahead of Saturday’s Destination X event.

Company officials were initially preparing for the possibility of significant travel-related complications affecting the show in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

By Saturday, however, TNA had reportedly shifted its approach and was using the unusual circumstances to generate some additional last-minute attention for the event.

TNA President Carlos Silva revealed that several wrestlers who were not originally scheduled to appear at Destination X had volunteered to work the show if their services were needed.

Meanwhile, AEW faced concerns about getting everyone to Phoenix, Arizona, in time for Saturday night’s Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view.

By approximately midnight Eastern on Friday night, however, there was reportedly growing confidence within the company that the situation would be resolved.

Several major stars, including Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher, had already arrived in Phoenix. AEW officials continued working on travel arrangements for others, particularly those considered essential to the advertised pay-per-view lineup.

Some individuals who were not scheduled for on-screen roles ultimately remained home rather than attempting to make the trip.

As previously reported, AEW also arranged charter flights to help bring in wrestlers who had not yet arrived in Phoenix.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live AEW Full Gear 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)