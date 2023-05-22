WWE’s Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan are set to star in a new movie on the life of former NWA World Women’s Champion Mildred Burke.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that the movie is scheduled to begin filming in Louisville, Kentucky this June. The film focuses on Burke’s life, career and marriage to promoter Billy Wolfe.

Flair will star as June Byers, who was inducted into the 2017 Legacy Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame, while Morgan will play the role of Clara Mortensen, who was billed as the first Women’s World Champion. Wolfe will be played by Josh Lucas, and Babe Gordon will be played by Marie Avgeropoulous.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently stated that he will be working behind-the-scenes on the film, which is based on the “Queen of The Ring” book by Pulitzer-winne Jeff Leen. The film is produced by Aimee Schoof and Isen Robbins, and is written/directed by Ash Avildsen.

There’s no word yet on the planned release date or title of the movie, but we will keep you updated.

Burke was inducted into the Legacy Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.

