WWE and Mountain Dew have partnered to help fans get ready for John Cena’s new Mountain Dew Major Melon Super Bowl LV ad campaign and contest. You can click here for full details on the contest and Cena’s commercial.

To help fans prepare, WWE and Mountain Dew are showing how Superstars have been training with watermelons all week long. The commercial below features Sheamus, Carmella and Charlotte Flair engaging in watermelon weightlifting, watermelon smashing, and other activities to take their training regimens to the extreme in preparation for The Big Game.

When life gives you melons, you have to take your training to the next level. @MountainDew #MTNDEWMAJORMELON #ad pic.twitter.com/2e0mTI0Jd3 — WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.