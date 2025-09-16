— A new report has shed light on the contract status of former WWE Champion Dragon Lee. The high-flying star signed with WWE at the start of 2023 under Triple H’s leadership.

Lee made an immediate impact on WWE NXT, quickly becoming a featured performer and entering a storyline with The Judgment Day. He went on to defeat Dominik Mysterio to win the NXT North American Championship but dropped the title to Oba Femi after a 31-day reign before being called up to the main roster.

Recent rumors claimed that Lee’s WWE contract would expire in just three months, sparking speculation about his future. However, wrestling insider Backup Hangman debunked those reports on Twitter. According to the update, Lee actually signed a three-year main roster deal two years ago, meaning he still has roughly a year left on his contract. Hangman wrote,

“In speaking to a source with intimate knowledge of the situation, it was clarified to me that Dragon Lee still had close to a year remaining on his WWE contract.”

“The original 3 months until expiration time frame was one relayed to me on the WWE side, and the Lee camp contested that this would only be the case had he not signed a main roster deal upon call up.”

“It has been shared with and explained to me that Lee signed a 3 year, main roster contract two years ago and the time reset once that happened. It was also noted that wrestlers are aware that as independent contractors, anyone can get released at any time, but the 3 month timing doesn’t line up, given when he signed his main roster deal.”

“All indications are that both sides are very happy right now with Dragon Lee’s spot in WWE, especially given his recent participation in AAA which has lead to increased television time.”

In speaking to a source with intimate knowledge of the situation, it was clarified to me that Dragon Lee still had close to a year remaining on his WWE contract. The original 3 months until expiration time frame was one relayed to me on the WWE side, and the Lee camp contested… pic.twitter.com/tkTu27sHnc — Ibou, of Self Made (@BackupHangman) September 14, 2025

— Hulk Hogan was among the notable celebrities mysteriously left out of Sunday night’s Emmys “In Memoriam” segment — and his ex-wife believes it wasn’t an accident.

Linda Hogan told TMZ that she suspects Hulk’s omission was politically motivated, pointing to his later-life support of conservative causes, including speaking at last year’s Republican National Convention for Donald Trump.

Hogan was one of several prominent figures missing from the CBS broadcast, alongside horror icon Tony Todd and Sopranos actor Jerry Adler. An Emmys representative noted that all of them, including Hulk, appear in a longer online version of the segment, though it’s just a plain scroll of names without any production, unlike the televised segment.

Linda emphasized Hulk’s impact on television, calling him a “ratings king” and an icon whose presence drew millions of viewers across networks and pay-per-view events. She added that his charisma helped introduce countless people to wrestling.

She also highlighted Hogan’s connection to NBC, which debuted Saturday Night’s Main Event in 1985.