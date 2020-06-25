WWE Statement on Coronavirus Testing After Positive Tests

As noted earlier today, multiple sources have reported that there have been several positive COVID-19 tests from within WWE today, by talent and employees who have been at the WWE Performance Center. You can read our latest reports on the situation at this link and this link.
WWE issued a statement to us this evening and said they will continue to test talent. The statement is as follows:
“WWE will continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production crew and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future.”
WWE has been scheduled to tape more TV this Friday and Saturday at the Performance Center, but it’s been reported that the shows will likely have to be re-written, and that “friends & family” will not be invited back to appear as fans in the crowd. Stay tuned for more updates on the coronavirus situation in WWE.
