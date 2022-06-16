As noted earlier today, The Wall Street Journal revealed that WWE’s Board of Directors are investigating WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon over a “secret $3 million settlement” he made to a former WWE paralegal that was hired in 2019. WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis is also being investigated for his involvement, and the Board is looking into other instances with former female employees as well. You can click here for the full original report with details on who the woman is, the anonymous e-mails that led to the investigation, comments from Vince’s lawyer Jerry McDevitt, and more.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that WWE made their staff aware of the Wall Street Journal article today, and issued an internal e-mail to many staff members. The statement to staff reads like this:

“The Wall Street Journal has published a report about WWE with allegations that we and our Board of Directors take seriously. We are cooperating fully with the independent investigation initiated by our Board of Directors.”

It was noted by WWE sources that many within the company “suspected” the relationship between Vince and the paralegal, and it was indicated that she was given a substantial promotion around the time of the April 2021 cuts, which is somewhat along the lines of what the WSJ reported. The new Fightful report also says the woman was promoted from the role of an assistant to Laurinaitis to a “director” that spring.

The full WSJ paywall article that we recapped at the link above noted that the Board learned of the alleged behavior after receiving a series of anonymous e-mails from a person who said they were a friend to the former paralegal. Word now is that there was immediate speculation within WWE that someone in the company intentionally leaked the information.

There’s no word yet on if this investigation is tied into the recent leave of absence announced by WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, but she is on the Board and would have been made aware of the investigation before she announced her time off. WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan would’ve also been told of the investigation, as was WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Laurinaitis returned to work as the head of Talent Relations in 2021, and there was immediately talk of female talent who expressed frustration and displeasure with the move. Completely separate from Laurinaitis’ hiring practices, which many female talents described as “archaic,” one female wrestler reportedly followed up to Fightful today on the condition of anonymity, and said, “I’d rather get all my shit sent to me in a trash bag when I get fired than have to deal with him, and neither are good options.”

WWE sources who are talking today have agreed with early assumptions that this is likely the biggest threat to Vince’s power in WWE since the steroid trial nearly 30 years ago. The same sources expect Laurinaitis to be replaced before all is said & done, and one speculated that Laurinaitis is being set up as the “latest fall guy for Vince, his turn in line was coming.” One male wrestler who was previously active a few years back noted that there had long been rumors of misconduct by Laurinaitis, and a former WWE writer said it was an open suspicion in the mid-2000s.

One former WWE office employee speculated that this will lead to a “domino effect,” but they believe Vince will fight hard to stay while Laurinaitis will likely resign.

