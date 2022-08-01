Becky Lynch is expected to miss some ring time following her loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam opener.

As noted, it was reported over the weekend how Lynch banged up her shoulder in taking the Jaded (Glam Slam) from Belair. Her arm was noticeably weak for the remainder of the match, but she was able to finish. One photo made the rounds of Lynch walking with WWE medical staff, seen below, and shows her giving a thumbs up while her hurt arm rests to the side.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that sources have confirmed that Lynch separated her shoulder early in the match with Belair, and worked through the pain to finish the bout.

There’s no word yet on what was planned, but the injury did force at least some change to creative plans.

As of now, word is that it’s 50/50 on Lynch needing surgery to fix the injury. However, she is expected to miss some ring time, but there’s no word yet on how long she will be out, or on the severity of the injury.

WWE and Lynch have not confirmed the injury as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Lynch and Belair stood together after Saturday’s match to face off with the returning Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (fka Io Shirai).

Looks like @BeckyLynchWWE might have injured her right shoulder early in the match. hope she's okay. @StephanieHypes #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/xJKAI5FI7x — Women's Wrestling Viewer (@TheKipUp) July 31, 2022

