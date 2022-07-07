Bayley is training for her return to the WWE ring.

Bayley fueled speculation on her WWE status after posting a clip from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando earlier this week, which shows the rings in the Performance Center, and ends with her boots in the ring. You can see that clip below.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Bayley spent the past several days at the WWE Performance Center. There is still no word yet on when she will be back, but she has been expected back soon for some time now.

It was noted in early April that WWE officials were hoping to bring Bayley back for a post-WrestleMania 38 storyline, but she still has not returned.

Bayley underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL back in mid-July 2021 after suffering the injury while training in the ring at the WWE Performance Center. It was noted then that she was expected to be on the shelf for around 9 months, or until mid-April of this year.

