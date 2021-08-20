There’s been a lot of speculation on Asuka’s WWE status as of late, but word now is that she is fine and not injured.

It was noted by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Asuka is just not being used for anything right now, which is why we haven’t seen her in a month.

Asuka was at the recent RAW taping but she left early because she wasn’t booked for anything on the show.

There’s no word on if Asuka will begin working non-televised WWE live events soon, or when she will be back on RAW.

Asuka has not wrestled since the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match at the July 18 pay-per-view. Before that she was appearing regularly for the build to MITB. Her last singles match came on the June 14 RAW, which was a loss to Rhea Ripley.

Stay tuned for more on Asuka’s status. She remains active on Twitter and has been posting memes as of late, which you can see below:

