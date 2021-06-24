It was revealed in 2020 that Jeff Hardy had re-signed with WWE around the middle of the year. It was later reported that the new contract was rumored to be for around 2-3 years.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that throughout the year WWE has made changes to several Superstar contracts, and Hardy’s deal was either restructured, re-signed, or extended.

Word now is that Hardy’s current WWE contract will expire at the end of 2022, or the beginning of 2023.

Jeff noted in a September 2020 interview that his contract included the return of his “No More Words” theme song, which would be brought back when the company was able to bring fans back to shows. WWE will return to touring with crowds next month, so it’s likely that we will see Hardy’s old theme song return, with a possible push.

“‘No More Words,’ when we do get in front of a crowd again, that was a part of me re-signing,” Hardy told BT Sport last year. “I was like, ‘If we get in front of people again, I’d like to use ‘No More Words’ again because I know y’all own it.’ So, that was the deal for me re-signing, that’s gonna be the ticket when we get back in front of crowds. That’s gonna boost me even more… to hear that music again, because I think The Hardy Boyz music is just for Matt and Jeff Hardy, not just Jeff Hardy.”

Despite re-signing with WWE last year, Hardy hasn’t been used much as of late. Since Elimination Chamber in late February, he lost to WWE United States Champion Sheamus on the February 22 RAW, lost to The Miz on the March 22 RAW, lost to Jinder Mahal on the May 6 Main Event, lost to Mahal again on the May 10 RAW, lost to Mustafa Ali on the May 3 Main Event, and then defeated Cedric Alexander on the June 7 RAW. The June 14 RAW saw Hardy lose to John Morrison, but then defeat Cedric that same night. Hardy’s father Gilbert passed away on April 6, and Matt Hardy later noted that Jeff had helped take care of his father over the past few years.

There’s no word on what WWE might have planned for Hardy this summer, but we will keep you updated.

