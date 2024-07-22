An update on Tamina Snuka.

The WWE veteran has not wrestled since February, where she lost to Mia Yim on an episode of MAIN EVENT. PW Insider reports that despite the lack of screen time Tamina is still listed on the company’s MISC. section internally. This report comes after many in the WWE Universe assumed that Tamina was finished with WWE.

Tamina initially signed with WWE back in 2010. She is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, and is a former one-time women’s tag champion and 9-time 24/7 Champion.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on her status. Stay tuned.