WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers are reportedly signed to Legends contracts.

It was noted by PWInsider in a recent Q&A that both Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are currently signed to WWE Legends contracts. This was somewhat expected after the brothers were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.

Rick has made a few WWE TV appearances with his son, NXT Champion Bron Breakker, since the Hall of Fame induction, but Scott has not.

The Legends contracts allow WWE to use a wrestler’s likeness, while the wrestler gets paid through a guaranteed amount, and through things like new merchandise, video game deals, and cameo appearances.

