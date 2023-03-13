WWE officials are not giving up on a WrestleMania 39 appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

We’ve noted how last year Austin was pitched a WrestleMania match with Brock Lesnar, but the money associated with the match wasn’t high enough to proceed with talks. Austin was then offered more money to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but it was reported that he never got back to WWE on the offer.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE has made additional pitches to Austin to appear on the WrestleMania 39 card, but not necessarily in a marquee match.

WWE at least pitched Austin working with LA Knight, but there’s no word yet on if that will happen.

Austin, who is set to do WWE 2K23 promotional work for 2K soon, is in excellent shape these days. WWE has made multiple pitches to him since last year as they believe he’s open-minded to the possibility of wrestling another match for the right money and the right situation.

Austin came out of a nearly 20-year retirement in 2022 to defeat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match to headline Night 1 of WrestleMania 38.

