WWE Still Planning For WrestleMania 37 In Los Angeles, Want An Update From The State By December

According to WrestleVotes, WWE is currently still planning for WrestleMania 37 to take place from the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in 2021. Reports are that WWE is asking the state of California to give them a decision regarding large gatherings by no later than December so they can adjust if necessary. WWE was forced to relocate this year’s Mania to the Performance Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing massive shutdowns around the world and being declared a national emergency.
It was reported a few months ago that California was suspending all mass gatherings until April of 2021, well past when WWE would be in town.
WrestleMania 37 / Los Angeles update: WWE is still very much planning to run the event as scheduled. However, they don’t want this determination looming. Heard internally WWE would like a decision by mid December from the state of CA on large scale gatherings. Probably not good.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 15, 2020
- Cody Rhodes Addresses Recent Claims on CM Punk’s AEW Contract Talks
- WWE Releases Nikki Cross vs. Bayley Extreme Rules Poster with Classic Horror Movie Theme
- Kevin Owens on Talking with Vince McMahon About Returning to WWE NXT
- Alexa Bliss Now Charging $400 for Cameo Videos, More Wrestlers on the Platform
- Charlotte Flair Reportedly Working with a Major Network on Her TV Project
- Drew McIntyre Says He Had To Talk Heath Slater Into Making Raw Appearance: “Mentally He Has Moved On”
- Rumors on WWE SummerSlam, Evolution 2 and a Possible Debut for Tessa Blanchard
- Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center
- Chris Jericho Says He Never Had A Problem Working With Ryback, Lists WWE Stars Who Were A Little More Difficult
- New Details on What Happened During Matt Riddle’s WWE SmackDown Debut Segment
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury