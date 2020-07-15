WWE Still Planning For WrestleMania 37 In Los Angeles, Want An Update From The State By December

According to WrestleVotes, WWE is currently still planning for WrestleMania 37 to take place from the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in 2021. Reports are that WWE is asking the state of California to give them a decision regarding large gatherings by no later than December so they can adjust if necessary. WWE was forced to relocate this year’s Mania to the Performance Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing massive shutdowns around the world and being declared a national emergency.

It was reported a few months ago that California was suspending all mass gatherings until April of 2021, well past when WWE would be in town.