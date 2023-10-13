An update on the storyline of WWE superstar Jey Uso getting traded to Monday Night Raw.

Jey Uso joined the red-brand in a deal that was (kayfabe) brokered by Cody Rhodes, who told Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn that he wanted to give the Uce an opportunity to prove that he was good and officially done with The Bloodline. The duo have since partnered up and currently hold the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship, which they won at last Saturday’s Fastlane.

According to Fightful Select, despite the push Jey Uso and Cody are receiving as a tag team there are active plans to tie up the “trade” storyline, perhaps as early as this evening’s SmackDown. It is noted that “anything can change” but that the trade will involve someone on Jey Uso’s level.

Fightful adds that because COdy and Jey Uso are the tag champions they can regularly appear on both brands.