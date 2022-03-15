Cody Rhodes didn’t appear on WWE Monday Night Raw this week to set up his WrestleMania 38 match with Seth Rollins.

However, Dave Meltzer noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that he was told WWE is under the impression that Rhodes is returning and will be wrestling Rollins at Mania.

Meltzer did speculate WWE doing something like the John Cena vs. The Undertaker match at WrestleMania 34 or The Hardy Boyz return in 2017 where Rhodes doesn’t make his return until the day of the show.

As previously noted, Rhodes vs. Rollins is still internally listed on the WrestleMania 38 card despite Rhodes not signing a contract with the company yet.