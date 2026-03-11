WWE and Sting recently filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for some new trademarks.

For WWE, the company filed on March 9 to trademark ‘Myka Lockwood’ for a wrestlers ring name.

For WWE, the company filed on March 9 to trademark 'Myka Lockwood' for a wrestlers ring name.

Also doing business with the USPTO this week is pro wrestling legend Steve Borden, better known to fans as Sting, who also filed on March 9 to trademark ‘Flash Borden’ and ‘Blade Runner Sting.’

Featured below is the official USPTO filing description for those: