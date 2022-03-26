WWE has released a new video stream featuring the Undertaker, and the best moments from his legendary WrestleMania streak, which came to an end at the hands of Brock Lesnar at Mania 30 in 2014. The stream is live now. Check it out below.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Twitter to hype up the 17th Anniversary of his famous “Sexy Kurt” angle with Sensational Sherry. He writes, “This week is the 17th anniversary of “Sexy Kurt” with the Sensational Sherri Martel. The good ole days!”