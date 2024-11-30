WWE’s production team and stage crew are in the process of converting Rogers Arena into a War Zone.

Ahead of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, a special live stream has been released by WWE, which shows the WarGames Cage live build.

“Witness the WarGames double cage come to life hours before it plays host to two of Survivor Series’ biggest battles,” read the announcement released by WWE on Saturday afternoon.

Watch the live stream via the YouTube player embedded below, and make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 results coverage from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

