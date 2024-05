WWE Raw has its temporary home ahead of its move to Netflix in 2025.

The company revealed during today’s TKO Quarterly earnings report that the red-brand will remain on the USA Network through 2024. The deal WWE struck up with NBCUniversal to keep Raw on USA is a reported $25 million. Prior to the deal, Raw was going to conclude its run on USA in October.

WWE SmackDown will begin airing on USA starting in October.