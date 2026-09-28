WWE has reached a new highlights agreement with Bleacher Report that will bring content from the company to several TNT Sports-backed social platforms.

According to Sports Business Journal, the agreement covers highlights from WWE’s weekly television programming, including Raw, SmackDown and NXT, along with premium live events such as WrestleMania and Survivor Series.

“Under terms of the deal, content will come from weekly series like ‘Raw,’ ‘SmackDown,’ and ‘NXT,’ as well as WWE premium live events (WrestleMania, Survivor Series, etc.),” SBJ reported.

The content will be distributed through platforms including Bleacher Report, House of Highlights and B/R Wrestling.

The partnership will also give Bleacher Report an on-site presence at certain WWE premium live events.

“B/R will have a ringside presence at select WWE PLEs to gather and disseminate such social and video content,” the report added.

The agreement is scheduled to begin with WWE Money in the Bank on October 10, with Bleacher Report said to have gained additional ringside access as part of the arrangement.

Despite Warner Bros. Discovery’s longstanding relationship with AEW, the WWE agreement is not expected to negatively affect AEW. WBD reportedly views the deal as another content package that Bleacher Report can monetize, similar to other sports and entertainment agreements across its platforms.

WBD is also said to believe the increased resources being dedicated to professional wrestling could ultimately benefit AEW, with the two sides continuing to work closely together.

The agreement is likewise not expected to have any impact on future AEW television rights discussions. AEW’s current media rights deal with WBD runs through 2027, with WBD holding an option for 2028.

The larger media landscape could change before those discussions arrive, as WBD and Paramount are currently moving toward a merger. AEW President Tony Khan has publicly expressed enthusiasm about that development.

Bleacher Report and WWE have reached a new multi-year content partnership that will bring WWE’s biggest moments, Superstars and stories to B/R’s massive global audience of sports fans!@BleacherReport will hold global highlight rights across WWE’s programming and WWE Premium… pic.twitter.com/G5mx9Pnd0g — WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)