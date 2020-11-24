– WWE Studios has released their latest movie – The Buddy Games. The movie can be streamed at this link and found on DVD at a sale price via this link.

The Buddy Games stars Josh Duhamel, who also directed the film, Olivia Munn, Dax Shepard, Kevin Dillon, James Roday, Jensen Ackles, Neal McDonough, and others. WWE Superstar Sheamus is also featured, as a character named “Thursty” in a supporting role. He is billed by his real name, Stephen Farrelly.

The synopsis for the movie reads like this: “Josh Duhamel (Transformers) stars in this wild and hilarious, no-holds-barred comedy. After six lifelong friends have a five year falling out, Bob (Duhamel), aka “The Bobfather”, reunites his pals for the Buddy Games, an insane competition of absurd physical and mental challenges with the chance to win a $150,000 pot. Now all bets are off, as the determined dudes fight, claw, and party for the big bucks in this star-studded bro-fest featuring Dax Shepard (CHiPs), Olivia Munn (Office Christmas Party) and Kevin Dillon (“Entourage”).”

The Buddy Games was originally scheduled to be released in theaters in March of this year, but the COVID-19 prevented that from happening. You can see the trailer below, along with video of co-stars Duhamel and Sheamus at a RAW show on June 26, 2017, promoting the project.

– The Military Makeover series is now available on free streaming platform STIRR. A marathon of the show has been announced for this Friday from 1pm until 8pm on the STIRR City channel. It will now air weekdays from 1-2pm, and also on-demand.

Military Makeover features WWE Superstar Lacey Evans as the special guest veteran. Evans teams with host Montel Williams, a military advocate, and like-minded non-profit companies & businesses, to help transform the homes and lives of military families across the United States. The award-winning Military Makeover is the first BrandStar Original Show to launch a channel on STIRR, which can be accessed at STIRR.com, via app, Roku TV, Fire TV, Apple TV, and other Android & iOS devices. It also airs on Lifetime and The American Forces Network.

Below is the introductory video the show released for Evans last year when she signed on, and below is a clip of Evans from a recent episode:

