WWE SummerSlam 2024 Results

Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland, Ohio

Commentators: (Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Pat McAfee)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

The Host: The Miz

First Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley w/Dominik Mysterio For The WWE Women’s World Championship

Morgan is playing mind games with Ripley. Ripley runs after Morgan. Ripley stops Morgan in her tracks. Ripley with three short-arm clotheslines. Ripley with The Half & Half Suplex. Morgan regroups on the outside. Ripley gives Mysterio a kiss on the cheek. Ripley kicks Morgan in the face. Ripley slams Morgan’s head on the ringside barricade. Ripley with a gut punch. Ripley slaps Morgan in the chest. Ripley repeatedly slams Morgan’s head on the steel ring steps. Ripley rolls Morgan back into the ring. Ripley talks smack to Morgan. Ripley ducks a clothesline from Morgan. Ripley HeadButts Morgan. Ripley uses the top turnbuckle pad as a weapon. Ripley goes for The Rip Tide, but Morgan lands back on her feet. Morgan with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle pad. Morgan throws Ripley shoulder first into the turnbuckles. Ripley starts favoring her right shoulder. Ripley uses her feet to create separation. Morgan teep kicks Ripley into the ring steps.

Morgan stomps on Ripley’s chest. Morgan rolls Ripley back into the ring. Morgan hooks the inside leg for a two count. Morgan attacks the midsection of Ripley. Morgan repeatedly stomps on Ripley’s right shoulder. Morgan with The Swinging Arm-Ringer for a two count. Morgan applies an arm-bar. Morgan with clubbing mid-kicks. Morgan applies a top wrist lock. Morgan with The SpringBoard CodeBreaker. Ripley drops Morgan with The Big Boot. Morgan goes for The Suicide Dive, but Mysterio takes the bullet for Ripley. Morgan tells Ripley to bring it. Ripley pops her shoulder back into place. Ripley is throwing haymakers at Morgan. Ripley ducks a clothesline from Morgan. Ripley with The Hook Kick. Ripley dropkicks Morgan.

Ripley with a Face Slam for a two count. Ripley goes for The Rip Tide, but Morgan counters with The DDT for a two count. Ripley kicks Morgan in the face. Morgan with a toe kick. Ripley yanks Morgan off the top turnbuckle. Ripley applies The Prism Trap. Morgan sends Ripley shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Morgan with The Crucifix Driver for a two count. Morgan applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Ripley with The One-Arm PowerBomb for a two count. Ripley tugs on Morgan’s hair. Morgan HeadButts Ripley. Morgan slams the right shoulder of Ripley on the middle rope. Morgan grabs a steel chair. Ripley kicks the chair out of Morgan’s hands. Ripley hits The Rip Tide. Mysterio snatches the chair away from Ripley. Morgan shoves Ripley into Mysterio. Morgan connects with The Oblivion for a two count. Mysterio slides another chair into the ring. The referee tells Mysterio to get off the apron. Morgan plants Ripley with The Oblivion on the chair to pickup the victory. After the match, Mysterio makes out with Morgan.

Winner: Still WWE Women’s World Champion, Liv Morgan via Pinfall

– Damian Priest snaps inside The Judgment Day’s Clubhouse. Priest wants to know if Finn Balor was behind it. Balor says that they’re going to look for Dominik. Priest says that he’s going to kill that kid.

Second Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

Zayn avoids The Spear after the bell rings. Zayn lands The SomerSault Plancha. Zayn is fired up. Zayn rolls Breakker back into the ring. Zayn dives over Breakker. Breakker with a running clothesline. Breakker dodges The Helluva Kick. Breakker goes for The Gorilla Press Slam, but Zayn lands back on his feet. Zayn rolls Breakker over for a two count. Zayn ducks a clothesline from Breakker. Breakker with The Steiner Line. Breakker with clubbing shoulder blocks. Breakker is throwing haymakers at Zayn. The referee admonishes Breakker. Breakker blocks The Exploder Suplex. Breakker drives his knee into the midsection of Zayn. Breakker puts Zayn on the top turnbuckle. Zayn with repeated elbow strikes. Breakker responds with The FrankenSteiner for a two count.

Breakker talks smack to Zayn. Breakker with forearm shivers. Breakker uses the top rope to choke Zayn. Breakker tees off on Zayn. Breakker tells Zayn to quit. Zayn with a flurry of palm strikes. Breakker buries his knee into the midsection of Zayn. Zayn springboards off the ropes. Zayn clotheslines Breakker. Zayn with clubbing blows to the back of Breakker’s neck. Zayn goes for The Blue Thunder Bomb, but Breakker lands back on his feet. Breakker kicks Zayn in the face. Breakker goes for The Diving Bulldog, but Zayn counters with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Breakker with a Rising Knee Strike. Zayn catches Breakker in mid-air. Zayn with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Zayn goes for The Helluva Kick, but Breakker counters with The Spear. Breakker connects with The Criss Cross Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker via Pinfall

– Stephanie McMahon is sitting in the crowd.

Third Match: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight For The WWE United States Championship

Paul attacks Knight before the bell rings. Knight is throwing haymakers at Paul. Paul drives his knee into the midsection of Knight. Paul with a gut punch. Paul HeadButts Knight. Knight with a reverse hammer throw into the ringside barricade. Knight slams Paul’s head on the ring apron. Knight throws Paul into the PRIME Hydration Station. Knight talks smack to Paul’s entourage. Paul spits PRIME into Knight’s face. Paul attacks the midsection of Knight. Paul clears the announce table. Knight punches Paul in the ribs. Knight dribbles Paul’s head on the announce table. Knight clocks Paul with a PRIME Bottle. Knight nails Paul with an Elevated NeckBreaker on the announce table. Knight rolls Paul back into the ring. Knight with two haymakers. Knight with clubbing shoulder blocks. The referee admonishes Knight. Knight whips Paul across the ring. Paul kicks Knight in the chest. Knight with The Inverted Atomic Drop. Knight clotheslines Paul for a two count. Knight goes for The Megastar Elbow, but Paul gets his knees up in the air.

Knight kicks Paul in the gut. Knight goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Paul lands back on his feet. Paul repeatedly drives Knight shoulder first into the steel ring post. Paul with an Inside Out Lariat. Paul transitions into a ground and pound attack. Paul mocks Knight. Paul whips Knight across the ring. Paul with The Big Boot. Paul with a Splitting Leg Drop for a two count. Pie Face Exchange. Knight and Paul are trading back and forth shots. Knight unloads a flurry of right jabs. Short-Arm Reversal by Paul. Paul with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Paul with The OverBomb for a two count. Knight responds with a Pop Up Powerslam. Knight drives Paul back first into the turnbuckles. Knight with a series of haymakers. Knight sends Paul chest first into the turnbuckles. Knight repeatedly stomps on Paul’s chest. Knight with a Running Knee Strike.

Short-Arm Reversal by Paul. Knight ducks a clothesline from Paul. Knight drops Paul with The Side Effect. Knight with a Double Jump Elbow Drop for a two count. Paul fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Knight with a straight right hand. Paul sends Knight through the ropes. Paul with The Springboard Clothesline. Paul with The Springboard MoonSault to the outside. Paul rolls Knight back into the ring. Knight avoids The Titanium Punch. Paul denies The BFT. Paul with the backslide cover for a two count. Paul delivers The Titanium Punch for a two count. Paul goes for The Frog Splash, but Knight ducks out of the way. Knight ducks a clothesline from Paul. Knight goes for The BFT, but Paul holds onto the top rope. Paul kicks Knight in the face. Knight drills Paul with The Avalanche BrainBuster for a two count. Paul rakes the eyes of Knight. Paul calls for the brass knuckles. Knight with The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Knight starts attacking Paul’s entourage. Paul attacks Knight from behind. Paul sends Knight shoulder first into the ring post. MGK gives Paul the brass knuckles. Knight goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Paul counters with the brass knuckle punch. Paul goes for The Buckshot Lariat, but Knight counters with The BFT to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE United States Champion, LA Knight via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax For The WWE Women’s Championship

Bayley is throwing haymakers at Jax. Bayley slaps Jax in the face. Jax backs Bayley into the ropes. Bayley wraps the right shoulder of Jax around the middle rope. Bayley with a Running Boot. Bayley with a flurry of bodyshots in the corner. Jax shoves Bayley. Jax blocks The Corner Spear. Jax goes for a PowerBomb, but Bayley counters with a JawBreaker. Jax with The Samoan Drop. Jax talks smack to Bayley. Jax is choking Bayley with her boot. Jax with a Biel Throw. Jax bodyslams Bayley. Jax poses for the crowd. Jax with a Running Elbow Drop. Jax smacks the backside of Bayley. Jax puts her knee on the back of Bayley’s neck. Bayley kicks Jax in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Jax with The Stinkface. Jax applies The Cobra Clutch. Bayley ducks a clothesline from Jax. Bayley drops Jax with The Saito Suplex.

Jax dumps Bayley face first on the top rope. Bayley with a Running Lariat. Bayley dumps Jax out of the ring. Jax sweeps out the legs of Bayley. Jax HeadButts Bayley. Jax goes for a Running Leg Drop on the ring apron, but Bayley ducks out of the way. Bayley kicks Jax towards the ringside barricade. Bayley with a flying clothesline off the steel ring steps. Bayley transitions into a ground and pound attack. Bayley rolls Jax back into the ring. Jax has Bayley perched on the top turnbuckle. Jax goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Bayley counters with The Guillotine Choke. Jax with The Gourdbuster. Jax with a Rolling Senton Splash. Jax follows that with The Leg Drop for a two count. Jax drags Bayley to the corner.

Jax goes for The Diving Leg Drop, but Bayley ducks out of the way. Bayley hits The Bayley To Belly for a two count. Jax denies The Rose Plant. Bayley sends Jax to the corner. Jax with The Uranage Slam. Jax drags Bayley to the same corner. Jax delivers The Annihilator for a two count. Jax starts rag dolling Bayley. Jax with Three HeadButts. Jax flings Bayley across the ring. Jax toys around with Bayley. Jax is mauling Bayley in the corner. Bayley sends Jax shoulder first into the steel ring post. Bayley goes for The Suicide Dive, but Jax counters with The Samoan Drop on the floor. Jax rolls Bayley back into the ring. Jax levels Bayley with The Body Avalanche. Jax with a Running Hip Attack. Jax climbs up to the middle turnbuckle. Bayley with clubbing sledges. Bayley PowerBombs Jax. Bayley lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Tiffany Stratton runs down the ramp with the Money In The Bank Briefcase. Bayley blasts Stratton off the apron. Bayley with a Running Knee Strike. Jax responds with The Pop Up PowerBomb. Jax follows that with another PowerBomb. Jax connects with Two Annihilators to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE Women’s Champion, Nia Jax via Pinfall

Fifth Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre. Seth Rollins Will Be The Special Guest Referee

– Damian Priest (c) vs. GUNTHER For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship

– Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa In The Bloodline Rules Match For The Undisputed WWE Championship

