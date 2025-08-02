The complete match order for night one of “The Biggest Party of the Summer” has leaked online ahead of tonight’s highly-anticipated WWE premium live event.

Ahead of night one of the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event, the complete match order WWE has penciled in for the show has surfaced.

Featured below is the match order that WWE has scheduled for SummerSlam Saturday:

• Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

• Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez (Women’s Tag Titles)

• Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

• Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill (Women’s World Title)

• Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

• GUNTHER vs. CM Punk (World Heavyweight Title)

WWE SummerSlam Saturday is scheduled to get underway starting at 3/2c with the three-hour ‘Countdown To WWE SummerSlam’ pre-show. That will lead into the WWE SummerSlam 2025 night one premium live event kicking off at 6/5c.

