WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 Results
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, New Jersey
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE Women’s World Championship
– Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles For The WWE Intercontinental Championship
– The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. DIY vs. Fraxiom vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Street Profits vs. Rey Fenix & Andrade El Idolo In A TLC Match For The WWE Tag Team Championship
– Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria In A No Disqualification Match For The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship
– Solo Sikoa (c) w/The MFT’s vs. Jacob Fatu In A Steel Cage Match For The WWE United States Championship
– John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes In A Street Fight For The Undisputed WWE Championship
Checkout Episode 476 of The Hoots Podcast