The complete match order for night two of “The Biggest Party of the Summer” has leaked online ahead of tonight’s highly-anticipated WWE premium live event.

Ahead of night two of the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event, the complete match order WWE has penciled in for the show has surfaced.

Featured below is the match order that WWE has scheduled for SummerSlam Sunday:

• Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky (Women’s World Title)

• The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. DIY vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix vs. FrAxiom (Tag-Team Titles)

• Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria (Women’s Intercontinental Title)

• Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (U.S. Title Cage Match)

• “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles (Intercontinental Title)

• John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Title Street Fight)

WWE SummerSlam Sunday is scheduled to get underway starting at 3/2c with the three-hour ‘Countdown To WWE SummerSlam’ pre-show. That will lead into the WWE SummerSlam 2025 night one premium live event kicking off at 6/5c.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SummerSlam 2025 results coverage.