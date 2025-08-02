– WWE President Nick Khan was seen in the crowd during Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV special event as part of WWE SummerSlam 2025 Weekend in New Jersey. As noted, multiple WWE Superstars worked the show, including WWE superstars Nattie Neidhart (Natalya), Charlie Dempsey, Pete Dunne and The War Raiders duo of Erik and Ivar.

– WWE shared footage of The Undertaker crashing Rhea Ripley’s appearance at the SummerSlam Superstore ahead of her triple-threat match with Iyo Sky and Naomi for the WWE Women’s World Championship at this weekend’s two-night WWE SummerSlam 2025 premium live event.

– Paul Heyman shared a lengthy statement on social media ahead of night one of WWE SummerSlam 2025. “The Oracle,” formerly known as ‘The Wiseman,” addressed the “OTC1” Roman Reigns & “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & “Big” Bronson Reed featured tag-team co-main event. He wrote the following on his X account, along with multiple photos.

“Tonight, we teach two members of the OG Bloodline the credit belongs to ME,” Heyman wrote. “Bron Breakker is the Big Dog, and both Roman Reigns and Jey Uso know it. He speared both of them through the barricade live on Netflix and no one has ever beaten down that family with such ferocity.”

Heyman continued, “And then there’s The Tribal Thief Bronson Reed, owner of the Shoe-La-Fala! Tonight, at WWE SummerSlam, you will see us at our most dominant. And since I am a most humble Oracle, you may consider this biblical, bitches!”

– WWE broadcast team member Peter Rosenberg did his usual walk-and-talk tour of the host venue for tonight’s WWE premium live event, bringing fans through massive MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey during the ‘Countdown to WWE SummerSlam’ pre-show on Saturday. Featured below is a good look at the setup inside MetLife Stadium for this weekend’s historic two-night PLE.