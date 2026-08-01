WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 1 Results

US Bank Stadium

Minneapolis, Minnesota

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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes For The Undisputed WWE Championship

– Fatal Influence vs. Paige & The Bella Twins In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match

– GUNTHER vs. Nick Aldis

– LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, Royce Keys vs. The Bloodline In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Iyo Sky For The WWE Women’s World Championship

– Brock Lesnar w/Paul Heyman vs. Oba Femi In A Hell In A Cell Match

Checkout Episode 20 of The SUR Files