WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 1 Results
US Bank Stadium
Minneapolis, Minnesota
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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes For The Undisputed WWE Championship
– Fatal Influence vs. Paige & The Bella Twins In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match
– GUNTHER vs. Nick Aldis
– LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, Royce Keys vs. The Bloodline In A 6-Man Tag Team Match
– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Iyo Sky For The WWE Women’s World Championship
– Brock Lesnar w/Paul Heyman vs. Oba Femi In A Hell In A Cell Match
Checkout Episode 20 of The SUR Files